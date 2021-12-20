Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69

OAKLAND CITY (0-1)

Wurie 5-13 1-1 11, Redding 4-9 3-3 11, Sanford 0-4 1-2 1, Harrington 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 9-13 0-0 19, Toopes 3-8 0-0 7, Clark 6-9 3-5 16, Priester 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 28-59 10-15 69.

INDIANA ST. (6-6)

Wilbar 0-2 0-0 0, Bledson 7-13 5-6 21, Crawford 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 7-17 1-1 18, Larry 3-8 6-6 12, Thomas 4-9 1-2 11, Stephens 4-7 3-5 11, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-63 16-20 78.

Halftime_Indiana St. 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Oakland City 3-11 (Sims 1-1, Toopes 1-2, Clark 1-3, Redding 0-1, Sanford 0-4), Indiana St. 8-24 (Henry 3-6, Bledson 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, Wilbar 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Larry 0-2, Stephens 0-2). Rebounds_Oakland City 29 (Redding 8), Indiana St. 36 (Henry 8). Assists_Oakland City 7 (Redding 3), Indiana St. 8 (Bledson 5). Total Fouls_Oakland City 17, Indiana St. 13.

