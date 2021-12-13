IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 2:00 pm
Through Dec. 12

1. Alex Palou, 549.

2. Josef Newgarden, 511.

3. Pato O’Ward, 487.

4. Scott Dixon, 481.

5. Colton Herta, 455.

6. Marcus Ericsson, 435.

7. Graham Rahal, 389.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 383.

9. Will Power, 357.

10. Alexander Rossi, 332.

11. Takuma Sato, 324.

12. Jack Harvey, 308.

13. Rinus Veekay, 308.

14. Scott McLaughlin, 305.

15. Romain Grosjean, 272.

16. Sebastien Bourdais, 258.

17. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 256.

18. Conor Daly, 235.

19. Ed Jones, 233.

20. James Hinchcliffe, 220.

21. Felix Rosenqvist, 205.

22. Helio Castroneves, 158.

23. Dalton Kellett, 148.

24. Santino Ferrucci, 146.

25. Max Chilton, 134.

26. Jimmie Johnson, 108.

27. Ed Carpenter, 107.

28. Tony Kanaan, 96.

29. Oliver Askew, 61.

30. Sage Karam, 53.

31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.

32. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.

33. JR Hildebrand, 30.

34. Cody Ware, 26.

35. Marco Andretti, 22.

36. Charlie Kimball, 20.

37. Christian Lundgaard, 19.

38. Callum Ilott, 18.

39. Ryan Norman, 10.

40. Stefan Wilson, 10.

41. Simona de Silvestro, 10.

42. Kevin Magnussen, 7.

43. RC Enerson, 5.

