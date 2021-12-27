On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar Points Leaders

The Associated Press
December 27, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 26

1. Alex Palou, 549.

2. Josef Newgarden, 511.

3. Pato O’Ward, 487.

4. Scott Dixon, 481.

5. Colton Herta, 455.

6. Marcus Ericsson, 435.

7. Graham Rahal, 389.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 383.

9. Will Power, 357.

10. Alexander Rossi, 332.

11. Takuma Sato, 324.

12. Jack Harvey, 308.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Rinus Veekay, 308.

14. Scott McLaughlin, 305.

15. Romain Grosjean, 272.

16. Sebastien Bourdais, 258.

17. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 256.

18. Conor Daly, 235.

19. Ed Jones, 233.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. James Hinchcliffe, 220.

21. Felix Rosenqvist, 205.

22. Helio Castroneves, 158.

23. Dalton Kellett, 148.

24. Santino Ferrucci, 146.

25. Max Chilton, 134.

26. Jimmie Johnson, 108.

27. Ed Carpenter, 107.

28. Tony Kanaan, 96.

29. Oliver Askew, 61.

30. Sage Karam, 53.

31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 53.

32. Pietro Fittipaldi, 34.

33. JR Hildebrand, 30.

34. Cody Ware, 26.

35. Marco Andretti, 22.

36. Charlie Kimball, 20.

37. Christian Lundgaard, 19.

38. Callum Ilott, 18.

39. Ryan Norman, 10.

40. Stefan Wilson, 10.

41. Simona de Silvestro, 10.

42. Kevin Magnussen, 7.

43. RC Enerson, 5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Pre-Press Manager Francine "Renee" Rosa retires after 37 years of service