Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iona 78, Marist 71

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 9:26 pm
< a min read
      

IONA (7-2)

Joseph 2-4 1-3 5, Slazinski 6-15 7-8 20, Clayton 3-9 0-0 9, JeanLouis 2-5 0-0 4, Jolly 5-12 4-5 16, van Eyck 3-6 0-1 6, Myers 3-12 2-2 11, Cashaw 2-3 0-0 5, Wildy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 14-19 78.

MARIST (2-4)

Cele 6-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-4 0-0 6, Herasme 2-3 0-0 5, Sullivan 6-12 2-2 14, Wright 3-9 1-1 7, Ituka 7-11 5-6 19, Enoh 0-0 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-2 7, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Belton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 10-11 71.

Halftime_Iona 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Iona 10-35 (Clayton 3-8, Myers 3-10, Jolly 2-7, Cashaw 1-2, Slazinski 1-5, JeanLouis 0-1, van Eyck 0-2), Marist 3-15 (Herasme 1-1, Harris 1-3, Cele 1-4, Bell 0-1, Ituka 0-1, Sullivan 0-2, Wright 0-3). Rebounds_Iona 38 (Jolly 11), Marist 29 (Cele 5). Assists_Iona 18 (van Eyck 9), Marist 6 (Ituka 2). Total Fouls_Iona 13, Marist 16. A_1,232 (3,200).

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights