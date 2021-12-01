Iona 78, Marist 71

IONA (7-2)
Joseph 2-4 1-3 5, Slazinski 6-15 7-8 20, Clayton 3-9 0-0 9, JeanLouis 2-5 0-0 4, Jolly 5-12 4-5 16, van Eyck 3-6 0-1 6, Myers 3-12 2-2 11, Cashaw 2-3 0-0 5, Wildy 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 14-19 78.
MARIST (2-4)
Cele 6-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-4 0-0 6, Herasme 2-3 0-0 5, Sullivan 6-12 2-2 14, Wright 3-9 1-1 7, Ituka 7-11 5-6 19, Enoh 0-0 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-2 7, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Belton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 10-11 71.
Halftime_Iona 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Iona 10-35 (Clayton 3-8, Myers 3-10, Jolly 2-7, Cashaw 1-2, Slazinski 1-5, JeanLouis 0-1, van Eyck 0-2), Marist 3-15 (Herasme 1-1, Harris 1-3, Cele 1-4, Bell 0-1, Ituka 0-1, Sullivan 0-2, Wright 0-3). Rebounds_Iona 38 (Jolly 11), Marist 29 (Cele 5). Assists_Iona 18 (van Eyck 9), Marist 6 (Ituka 2). Total Fouls_Iona 13, Marist 16. A_1,232 (3,200).
