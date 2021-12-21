Iona 83, Delaware 72

DELAWARE (9-4)

Carr 2-4 2-2 6, Painter 3-7 3-4 9, Anderson 7-18 2-2 17, Arletti 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 11-20 4-8 29, Asamoah 2-4 2-2 8, Peterson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-55 14-20 72.

IONA (10-2)

Joseph 6-14 2-2 14, Slazinski 1-5 2-3 4, JeanLouis 2-3 0-0 4, Joiner 3-9 6-7 13, Jolly 4-8 0-2 12, Clayton 8-11 1-2 21, van Eyck 1-3 2-3 4, Myers 4-8 0-0 9, James 0-0 0-0 0, Cashaw 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 13-19 83.

Halftime_Delaware 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 6-15 (Nelson 3-6, Asamoah 2-3, Anderson 1-5, Arletti 0-1), Iona 10-21 (Clayton 4-5, Jolly 4-6, Myers 1-3, Joiner 1-4, Slazinski 0-1, van Eyck 0-2). Fouled Out_Carr. Rebounds_Delaware 33 (Nelson 10), Iona 30 (Joseph 14). Assists_Delaware 13 (Anderson 5), Iona 18 (Joseph, Jolly 4). Total Fouls_Delaware 16, Iona 18. A_823 (17,113).

