Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

W. ILLINOIS (10-3)

Barisic 5-13 2-2 12, Carius 4-16 2-2 12, Pearson 2-4 0-0 4, Massner 9-17 2-2 20, Sandage 6-14 0-0 15, Dixon 3-4 0-0 6, Flores 1-2 0-0 2, Burrell 0-1 0-0 0, Lamar 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Anhold 0-0 0-0 0, Jeter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 6-6 71.

IOWA (10-3)

P.McCaffery 4-8 2-2 11, Ke.Murray 13-20 2-3 29, Rebraca 2-3 1-2 5, Bohannon 3-9 6-6 13, Toussaint 0-1 2-2 2, Perkins 2-4 0-0 4, Ulis 1-3 5-5 7, Sandfort 5-7 0-0 13, Kr.Murray 3-7 0-0 6, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 1-1 0-0 2, Laketa 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 18-20 92.

Halftime_Iowa 53-33. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 5-30 (Sandage 3-11, Carius 2-9, Massner 0-4, Barisic 0-6), Iowa 6-15 (Sandfort 3-3, P.McCaffery 1-2, Ke.Murray 1-4, Bohannon 1-6). Rebounds_W. Illinois 30 (Carius 9), Iowa 39 (Ke.Murray 10). Assists_W. Illinois 4 (Massner 2), Iowa 15 (Ulis 5). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 16, Iowa 12.

