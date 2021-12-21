Iowa St. 79, Chicago St. 48

CHICAGO ST. (4-7)

Bayi Ba Mandeng 3-3 0-0 6, Rushin 4-13 3-3 11, Alexander 2-5 4-4 9, Betson 2-11 1-1 6, Corbett 3-11 8-13 14, Harris 0-5 0-0 0, Marble 1-6 0-2 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 16-23 48.

IOWA ST. (11-0)

Conditt 2-3 4-4 8, Brockington 6-16 8-8 20, Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Kalscheur 3-8 2-3 9, Enaruna 8-10 3-3 19, Grill 4-7 0-0 11, Jackson 2-4 0-0 6, Kunc 1-2 0-0 2, Boothe 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-56 19-20 79.

Halftime_Iowa St. 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 2-20 (Alexander 1-2, Betson 1-7, Rushin 0-1, Corbett 0-3, Marble 0-3, Harris 0-4), Iowa St. 6-18 (Grill 3-6, Jackson 2-3, Kalscheur 1-5, Boothe 0-1, Kunc 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Fouled Out_Bayi Ba Mandeng, Grill. Rebounds_Chicago St. 29 (Rushin, Corbett 11), Iowa St. 39 (Brockington 13). Assists_Chicago St. 8 (Rushin, Alexander 3), Iowa St. 19 (Kalscheur 8). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 22, Iowa St. 21.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.