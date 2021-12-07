Islanders snap 11-game skid with 5-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Leehad had two goals and the New York Islanders snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, which last won on Nov. 6. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots.

Josh Norris, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton scored for Ottawa, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in losing his fourth consecutive start.

The Islanders extended their lead to 4-1 at the six-minute mark of the third period as Bellows shot over Gustavsson. Ottawa cut the lead in half two minutes later as Holden scored his first of the season.

Pageau scored his third of the season at the 12-minute mark of the third, taking advantage of some confusion in front of the Seantors’ net.

Formenton picked up his fifth of the season with a short-handed goal to round out the scoring.

After a scoreless first period, the Islanders led 3-1 after the second.

Lee opened the scoring three minutes into the second, picking up his own rebound and backhanding it into the net.

Ottawa tied the game on a power play goal by Norris.

Wahlstrom restored the Islanders’ lead, beating Gustavsson on the short side at 14:06 of the period. Just 27 seconds later, Lee scored his second of the game as he picked up a puck that took a weird bounce off the back boards and beat Gustavsson from in close.

NOTES: Senators defenSemen Victor Mete and Michael Del Zotto and forward Adam Gaudette were healthy scratches. The Islanders’ Matt Martin was a scratch as he is dealing with a lingering injury. Casey Cizikas remains the Islanders last player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Nashville on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in the second game of a five-game homestand.

