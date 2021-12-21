IUPUI 74, No. 15 Iowa 73

IUPUI (5-2)

Kent 3-8 0-0 9, Williams 8-12 3-7 19, McLimore 6-12 5-5 19, Perkins 0-5 1-2 1, Wise 3-9 4-4 12, Allen 2-4 1-2 5, Andersen 1-1 0-0 3, Berg 0-1 0-0 0, Mortag 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 14-20 74

IOWA (6-3)

Warnock 3-7 0-0 7, Czinano 11-18 1-2 23, Clark 6-16 6-6 19, Marshall 2-4 0-0 6, Martin 3-9 2-2 8, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Feuerbach 1-4 2-2 4, Taiwo 0-1 0-2 0, Affolter 0-0 0-0 0, O’Grady 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 11-14 73

IUPUI 16 16 15 27 — 74 Iowa 25 19 18 11 — 73

3-Point Goals_IUPUI 10-27 (Kent 3-8, McLimore 2-2, Perkins 0-5, Wise 2-6, Andersen 1-1, Berg 0-1, Mortag 2-4), Iowa 4-22 (Warnock 1-4, Clark 1-7, Marshall 2-3, Martin 0-5, Feuerbach 0-1, Taiwo 0-1, O’Grady 0-1). Assists_IUPUI 11 (Williams 3), Iowa 17 (Clark 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_IUPUI 34 (Williams 3-7), Iowa 36 (Martin 4-5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 13, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,632.

