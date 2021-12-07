Trending:
Jackson leads East Carolina over NC A&T 82-71

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:29 pm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Jackson scored a season-high 23 points as East Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night. J.J. Miles added 20 points for the Pirates. Miles also had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 14 points and eight assists for East Carolina (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tremont Robinson-White added 11 points.

East Carolina totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Demetric Horton had 15 points for the Aggies (3-7). Tyler Maye added 12 points. David Beatty had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

