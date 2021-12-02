Jacksonville 67, Charleston Southern 56

JACKSONVILLE (4-2)
R.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Workman 3-4 3-7 9, J.Davis 5-11 0-0 11, Powell 2-7 0-0 5, Pridgett 2-3 1-1 6, Bruner 4-12 0-0 10, T.Davis 1-7 6-8 8, Marsh 7-10 0-1 14, Osifo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 10-17 67.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-6)
Kelly 2-4 0-0 4, Buskey 0-7 3-4 3, Chavez 2-8 0-0 6, Price 5-10 3-6 13, Faye 0-7 0-0 0, Clinton 3-6 3-7 10, Harris 6-9 4-7 18, Florence 1-2 0-0 2, Knox 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-24 56.
Halftime_Jacksonville 27-23. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 5-20 (Bruner 2-7, Pridgett 1-2, J.Davis 1-4, Powell 1-4, T.Davis 0-3), Charleston Southern 5-28 (Harris 2-4, Chavez 2-8, Clinton 1-1, Florence 0-1, Price 0-1, Buskey 0-6, Faye 0-7). Fouled Out_Clinton. Rebounds_Jacksonville 35 (Workman 8), Charleston Southern 31 (Price, Clinton 8). Assists_Jacksonville 16 (Workman 5), Charleston Southern 5 (Chavez 2). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 23, Charleston Southern 18. A_668 (881).
