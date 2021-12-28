Jacksonville St. 123, Carver 59

CARVER (0-17)

Auguste 4-11 0-0 9, Coley 3-7 3-6 11, Gary 2-2 0-0 4, D.Scott 6-13 1-1 15, Sims 2-4 0-0 5, B.Scott 5-14 2-2 14, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 7-11 59.

JACKSONVILLE ST. (7-6)

Huffman 9-11 2-2 20, Finch 6-7 0-0 14, Gibbs 6-13 0-0 16, Pal 6-11 3-4 16, Henry 6-11 0-0 16, Henderson 1-3 2-2 4, King 7-10 0-0 21, Zeliznak 3-4 0-2 6, Perdue 2-4 0-0 4, Touze 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 48-77 7-10 123.

Halftime_Jacksonville St. 64-29. 3-Point Goals_Carver 8-22 (Coley 2-3, B.Scott 2-5, D.Scott 2-6, Sims 1-1, Auguste 1-4, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-1, Knight 0-2), Jacksonville St. 20-43 (King 7-10, Henry 4-7, Gibbs 4-10, Finch 2-3, Touze 2-3, Pal 1-5, Huffman 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Perdue 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 15 (Sims, B.Scott, Knight 3), Jacksonville St. 43 (Henry 8). Assists_Carver 8 (B.Scott 4), Jacksonville St. 32 (Finch 10). Total Fouls_Carver 10, Jacksonville St. 9. A_428 (5,300).

