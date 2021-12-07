James Madison 52, Virginia 49

VIRGINIA (6-3)
Gardner 6-9 0-0 12, Shedrick 3-3 2-2 8, Beekman 1-5 2-2 5, Clark 4-10 0-0 11, Franklin 4-14 1-2 9, Murray 0-4 1-2 1, Caffaro 1-1 1-2 3, McCorkle 0-2 0-0 0, Stattmann 0-1 0-0 0, Milicic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 7-10 49.
JAMES MADISON (7-2)
Amadi 2-2 2-4 6, Wooden 3-7 0-0 7, Falden 3-8 0-2 7, Molson 4-8 0-0 8, Morse 3-5 1-2 9, Strickland 3-5 1-2 7, Sule 3-5 0-0 6, Ihenacho 1-2 0-1 2, Hodge 0-3 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 4-11 52.
Halftime_James Madison 24-14. 3-Point Goals_Virginia 4-26 (Clark 3-9, Beekman 1-2, Gardner 0-1, Milicic 0-1, Stattmann 0-1, McCorkle 0-2, Murray 0-4, Franklin 0-6), James Madison 4-13 (Morse 2-2, Wooden 1-3, Falden 1-4, Hodge 0-1, Molson 0-1, Strickland 0-1, Sule 0-1). Rebounds_Virginia 31 (Gardner 14), James Madison 29 (Amadi 7). Assists_Virginia 11 (Beekman 4), James Madison 9 (Wooden, Molson, Morse 2). Total Fouls_Virginia 14, James Madison 13. A_8,439 (8,500).
