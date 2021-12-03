On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jean-Marie carries Portland St. over Idaho St. 63-55

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 12:24 am
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Portland State to a 63-55 win over Idaho State on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Marlon Ruffin had 10 points and nine rebounds for Portland State (3-3, 1-0).

Tarik Cool had 27 points for the Bengals (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games.

Austin Smellie grabbed seven rebounds and Robert Ford snared six in defeat.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights