Jenkins scores 24 to lift Stony Brook past Hofstra 79-62

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:40 pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Stony Brook beat Hofstra 79-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (4-4). Frankie Policelli added 12 points and Tykei Greene had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pride (5-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Zach Cooks added 14 points and Jalen Ray had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

