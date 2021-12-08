Jenkins scores 24 to lift Stony Brook past Hofstra 79-62

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Stony Brook beat Hofstra 79-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (4-4). Frankie Policelli added 12 points and Tykei Greene had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pride (5-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Zach Cooks added 14 points and Jalen Ray had eight rebounds.

___

___

