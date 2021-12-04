Jets’ Scheifele ends goal-scoring drought with 3 vs. Devils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and an assist to end a seven-game goal-scoring drought, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 8-4 Friday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and Kristian Vesalainen, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also each scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Pierre-Luc Dubois Neal Pionk each added two. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 shots.

Ryan Graves had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils. Jonathan Bernier gave up six goals on 32 shots through two periods. Mackenzie Blackwood took over in the third period and finished with six saves.

RANGERS 1, SHARKS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored in the first period, and Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev combined for a 28-save shutout as New York got its fifth straight win.

Shesterkin had 19 saves before leaving at 5:08 of the third period after appearing to suffer a right leg injury stretching out face-down in the crease. The Russian goalie wasn’t putting any weight on the leg as he was helped off the ice by the Rangers’ trainer and banged the side of the runway in frustration as he departed down the tunnel.

Georgiev stopped all nine shots he faced to help the surging Rangers win their seventh straight at home and improve to 9-2-0 in their last 11 games overall.

Adin Hill had 26 saves as the Sharks snapped a three-game winning streak and lost for the second time in seven games.

KRAKEN 4, OILERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than three minutes apart in the second period, and Seattle held on to beat Edmonton.

Yanni Gourde and Adam Larsson scored in the first period for the expansion Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer had 29 saves — including 13 in the third period.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves as Edmonton snapped a three-game win streak.

FLAMES 4, DUCKS 3, SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout to lift Calgary past Anaheim.

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight on the road. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also had goals for Calgary in regulation and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots.

The Ducks trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying back. Rickard Rakell scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period on a slap shot and Vinni Lettieri evened it 2:04 into the third with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off Trevor Zegras’ pass.

Sonny Milano also had a goal for Anaheim and John Gibson made 33 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice and Chandler Stephenson had a short-handed goal in a four-goal second period to lead Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, Evgenii Dadonov and Nicholas Roy also scored and Laurent Brossoit had 28 saves for the Golden Knights, who snapped a two-game skid. Vegas has won 15 of the 21 meetings with Arizona since joining the league in 2017.

Travis Boyd scored for the Coyotes and Karel Vejmelka had 25 saves.

The Golden Knights scored four goals in just under eight minutes of the second period to break the game open.

