Jim Thorpe Award Winners

Winners of the Jim Thorpe Trophy for the nation’s best defensive back, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:
2021_Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
2020_Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2019_Grant Delpit, LSU
2018_Deandre Baker, Georgia
2017_Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
2016_Adoree’ Jackson, Southern California
2015_Desmond King, Iowa
2014_Gerod Holliman, Louisville
2013_Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State
2012_Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State
2011_Morris Claiborne, LSU
2010_Patrick Peterson, LSU
2009_Eric Berry, Tennessee
2008_Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State
2007_Antoine Cason, Arizona
2006_Aaron Ross, Texas
2005_Michael Huff, Texas
2004_Carlos Rogers, Auburn
2003_Derrick Strait, Oklahoma
2002_Terence Newman, Kansas State
2001_Roy Williams, Oklahoma
2000_Jamar Fletcher, Wisconsin
1999_Tyrone Carter, Minnesota
1998_Antoine Winfield, Ohio State
1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan
1996_Lawrence Wright, Florida
1995_Greg Myers, Colorado State
1994_Chris Hudson, Colorado
1993_Antonio Langham, Albama
1992_Deon Figures, Colorado
1991_Terrell Buckley, Florida State
1990_Darryll Lewis, Arizona
1989_Mark Carrier, Southern California
1988_Deion Sanders, Florida State
1987_Bennie Blades, Miami and Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma
1986_Thomas Everett, Baylor
