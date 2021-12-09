Trending:
Sports News

Jim Thorpe Award Winners

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:06 pm
< a min read
      

Winners of the Jim Thorpe Trophy for the nation’s best defensive back, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:

2021_Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

2020_Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2019_Grant Delpit, LSU

2018_Deandre Baker, Georgia

2017_Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

2016_Adoree’ Jackson, Southern California

2015_Desmond King, Iowa

2014_Gerod Holliman, Louisville

2013_Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State

2012_Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State

2011_Morris Claiborne, LSU

2010_Patrick Peterson, LSU

2009_Eric Berry, Tennessee

2008_Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State

2007_Antoine Cason, Arizona

2006_Aaron Ross, Texas

2005_Michael Huff, Texas

2004_Carlos Rogers, Auburn

2003_Derrick Strait, Oklahoma

2002_Terence Newman, Kansas State

2001_Roy Williams, Oklahoma

2000_Jamar Fletcher, Wisconsin

1999_Tyrone Carter, Minnesota

1998_Antoine Winfield, Ohio State

1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan

1996_Lawrence Wright, Florida

1995_Greg Myers, Colorado State

1994_Chris Hudson, Colorado

1993_Antonio Langham, Albama

1992_Deon Figures, Colorado

1991_Terrell Buckley, Florida State

1990_Darryll Lewis, Arizona

1989_Mark Carrier, Southern California

1988_Deion Sanders, Florida State

1987_Bennie Blades, Miami and Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma

1986_Thomas Everett, Baylor

