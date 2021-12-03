Jimerson, St. Louis host UAB

UAB (6-2) vs. Saint Louis (7-1)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Walker and UAB will go up against Gibson Jimerson and Saint Louis. The junior Walker is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Jimerson, a sophomore, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Blazers have been led by Walker and Quan Jackson. Walker has averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 assists while Jackson has recorded 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals per contest. The Billikens have been led by sophomores Jimerson and Yuri Collins. Jimerson has accounted for 17 points while Collins has averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 assists and 2.4 steals per outing.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 46.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has scored 96 points per game and allowed 54.3 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Billikens have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blazers. Saint Louis has an assist on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while UAB has assists on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UAB has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.7 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

