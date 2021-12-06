On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

JMU hosts Virginia

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 3:31 pm
1 min read
      

Virginia (6-3) vs. James Madison (7-2)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and James Madison both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. James Madison earned a 96-54 win over Eastern Mennonite on Thursday, while Virginia won 57-56 over Pittsburgh on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: James Madison has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Takal Molson, Vado Morse, Alonzo Sule and Jalen Hodge have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOLSON: Molson has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dukes are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cavaliers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: James Madison’s Morse has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 28.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 28 over the last five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 56.2 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights