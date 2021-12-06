JMU hosts Virginia

Virginia (6-3) vs. James Madison (7-2)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and James Madison both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of home victories in their last game. James Madison earned a 96-54 win over Eastern Mennonite on Thursday, while Virginia won 57-56 over Pittsburgh on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: James Madison has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Takal Molson, Vado Morse, Alonzo Sule and Jalen Hodge have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOLSON: Molson has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Dukes are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cavaliers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 1-3 when they fall short of that total.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: James Madison’s Morse has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 28.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 28 over the last five games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 56.2 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

