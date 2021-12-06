Trending:
Johnson leads Mercer past Coastal Carolina 74-69

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 9:15 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 16 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Coastal Carolina 74-69 on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 16 points for the Bears (6-4), who have won four in a row. Felipe Haase added 13 points. Kamar Robertson had 12 points.

Vince Cole had 17 points for the Chanticleers (4-3). Wilfried Likayi added 15 points. Ebrima Dibba had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

