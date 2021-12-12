Trending:
Johnson scores 14 to carry UIC past Cent. Michigan 71-67

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 1:05 am
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 14 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Central Michigan 71-67 on Saturday.

Zion Griffin had 11 points for Illinois-Chicago (3-6), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jalen Warren added 11 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 points.

Oscar Lopez Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (1-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points. Kevin Miller had 15 points.

