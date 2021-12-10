Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jones’ career-high 33 helps DePaul defeat Louisville 62-55

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — David Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville 62-55 on Friday night.

Jones, who was 10-for-12 shooting in the second half, sparked second-half runs of 8-0, 6-0 and 9-0 for the Blue Demons (8-1) and his fast-break layup with 5:11 to play gave DePaul the lead for good.

He made 3 of 4 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty and Nick Ongenda added eight points apiece. Freeman-Liberty had four of the Blue Demons’ seven steals.

Malik Williams scored a career-high 22 points for the Cardinals (6-3), with eight rebounds and three steals.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

There were 11 lead changes and five ties as neither team could get ahead by more than nine.

Jones gave DePaul the lead for good with a driving layup, then added a step-back 3-pointer and a putback of a Terry missed 3 in a span of 1:16 as DePaul surged ahead 56-50. He scored nine of DePaul’s last 13 points.

DePaul travels to Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday. Louisville plays host to Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|8 Senior Executives Association (SEA)...
12|8 Cloud Learn
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding