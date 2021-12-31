On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Jones scores 19 to carry S. Utah over Sacramento St. 64-51

The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 12:25 am
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones posted 19 points and eight rebounds as Southern Utah topped Sacramento State 64-51 on Thursday night.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and nine rebounds for Southern Utah (9-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Harrison Butler added six rebounds.

Bryce Fowler had 12 points for the Hornets (4-6, 0-3). Zach Chappell added 10 points. Cameron Wilbon had 10 points and nine rebounds.

