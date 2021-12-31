On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jones scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac past Niagara 77-68

December 31, 2021 5:17 pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Dezi Jones had a season-high 20 points with eight assists as Quinnipiac topped Niagara 77-68 on Friday.

Jacob Rigoni and Kevin Marfo each had 14 points for Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3). Justin Roberts added 13 points and Marcus Hammond had 12 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

