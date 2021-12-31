Jones, Weber State visit Montana

Weber State (10-4, 3-0) vs. Montana (9-5, 2-1)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Dillon Jones and Weber State will go up against Josh Bannan and Montana. The freshman Jones is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Bannan, a sophomore, is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Bannan is averaging 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Cameron Parker is also a big facilitator, maintaining an average of 7.9 points and 6.4 assists per game. The Wildcats are led by Jones, who is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 72.7 points per game and allowed 63.3 points per game across three conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 71.7 points scored and 68.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Parker has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. Parker has 16 field goals and 51 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Montana has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 48.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Grizzlies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Montana has an assist on 72 of 93 field goals (77.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Weber State has assists on 27 of 57 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Weber State and Montana are ranked atop the Big Sky when it comes to ball security. The Wildcats are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 17.1 percent of their possessions this year, 12.1 turnovers per game. The Grizzlies are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 14.1 percent, 9.5 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.