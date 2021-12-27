JSU takes on Carver College

Carver College vs. Jacksonville State (6-6)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. The freshman Dyllon Scott has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 5.4 over his last five games. Darian Adams, a senior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DYLLON: D. Scott has connected on 37 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Jacksonville State scored 104 and came away with a 59-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 2-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Gamecocks scored 66 points per matchup across those four games.

