Juhasz and Westbrook help No. 3 UConn over UCLA

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 6:50 pm
1 min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Third-ranked UConn struggled again without star Paige Bueckers but managed to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993, holding off UCLA 71-61 Saturday.

Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points with 16 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-2).

UCLA (5-3) trailed 65-51 with 1:20 left before scoring 10 straight points, closing within four with 37 seconds to go. The Huskies pulled away after that.

UConn hasn’t lost two straight since March 1993, before coach Geno Auriemma built the team into a perennial national power.

Charisma Osbornes led UCLA with with 26 points, while Jaelynn Penn had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bruins fell to 0-7 overall against UConn.

NO. 11 TEXAS 83, IDAHO 43

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and Texas coasted over Idaho,

The Longhorns (7-1) closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run for a 26-16 lead and closed the second quarter with 11 straight to make it 48-26 at the half.

Lattimore, a freshman, had career highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Rori Harmon scored 13 points, Kyndall Hunter had 11 and Aliyah Matharu 10. Gaston matched her career-high on 9-of-12 shooting.

Tiana Johnson scored 12 points for Idaho (1-7), all in the first half. Beyonce Bea grabbed 12 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

