Julien carries Louisiana past McNeese St. 83-68

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 11:00 pm
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 20 points as Louisiana topped McNeese State 83-68 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Brown had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3). Isaiah Richards added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Myles Lewis had 14 points for the Cowboys (3-7), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 11 points. Collin Warren had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

