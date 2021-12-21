Kansas 68, Wichita St. 55

KANSAS (9-1)

Chatzileonti 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 4-4 0-0 8, Franklin 5-10 2-2 13, Kersgieter 5-13 2-4 16, Thomas 4-8 2-2 10, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 1-3 0-0 3, Prater 4-6 2-2 10, Vuksic 1-4 0-0 3, Eltayeb 1-1 0-0 2, Nikolic 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 9-12 68

WICHITA ST. (9-3)

Colbert 4-9 2-3 10, Strong 2-11 0-0 4, Bastin 1-3 3-4 5, Bremaud 0-1 0-0 0, McCully 10-22 1-1 23, McCarty 1-13 3-4 5, Anciaux 3-6 0-0 6, Asinde 1-4 0-0 2, Bosch Duran 0-3 0-0 0, Platonova 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-72 9-12 55

Kansas 11 14 23 20 — 68 Wichita St. 7 16 17 15 — 55

3-Point Goals_Kansas 7-23 (Franklin 1-4, Kersgieter 4-7, Thomas 0-3, Brosseau 1-3, Prater 0-2, Vuksic 1-4), Wichita St. 2-14 (Strong 0-4, Bremaud 0-1, McCully 2-4, McCarty 0-2, Bosch Duran 0-3). Assists_Kansas 17 (Franklin 7), Wichita St. 10 (McCully 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 39 (Team 3-6), Wichita St. 41 (Colbert 7-8). Total Fouls_Kansas 10, Wichita St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,679.

