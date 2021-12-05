Kansas 74, Vanderbilt 67

VANDERBILT (5-5)
Alexander 9-17 2-2 23, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Cambridge 3-10 4-5 10, LaChance 0-0 0-0 0, Demi Washington 5-9 2-4 12, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Bartram 0-0 0-0 0, Flournoy 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 6-18 3-4 17, Sacha Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 11-15 67
KANSAS (7-1)
Chatzileonti 4-8 0-1 8, Jackson 7-8 1-2 15, Franklin 1-3 6-6 8, Kersgieter 4-10 7-7 16, Thomas 4-9 4-4 15, Jessen 1-1 2-2 4, Ajekwu 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 1-2 1-1 3, Prater 1-2 0-0 3, Vuksic 0-3 0-0 0, Papadopoulou 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-48 21-23 74
|Vanderbilt
|12
|16
|15
|24
|—
|67
|Kansas
|15
|4
|27
|28
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 6-24 (Alexander 3-7, Cambridge 0-2, Flournoy 1-4, Moore 2-11), Kansas 5-19 (Franklin 0-2, Kersgieter 1-5, Thomas 3-8, Brosseau 0-1, Prater 1-1, Vuksic 0-2). Assists_Vanderbilt 16 (Cambridge 7), Kansas 17 (Kersgieter 4). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Alexander. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 36 (Cambridge 3-6), Kansas 32 (Chatzileonti 3-9). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 19, Kansas 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,228.
