Kansas City 22, Denver 9

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 11:22 pm
Denver 0 3 0 6 9
Kansas City 10 0 3 9 22

First Quarter

KC_Mahomes 10 run (Butker kick), 6:56.

KC_FG Butker 56, 2:22.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 42, 13:34.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 45, 5:35.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 26, 13:26.

KC_Sorensen 75 interception return (kick failed), 9:42.

Den_J.Williams 13 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:12.

Den KC
First downs 22 15
Total Net Yards 404 267
Rushes-yards 31-154 24-89
Passing 250 178
Punt Returns 3-6 2-13
Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-88
Comp-Att-Int 22-40-2 15-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-6
Punts 3-53.333 4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 7-60
Time of Possession 33:30 26:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 23-102, Boone 4-35, Bridgewater 4-17. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-54, Williams 5-20, Mahomes 4-12, Burton 1-3.

PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 22-40-2-257. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-1-184.

RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 6-76, Jeudy 4-77, Fant 4-33, Okwuegbunam 3-21, Sutton 2-15, Boone 1-19, T.Patrick 1-9, Hinton 1-7. Kansas City, Williams 3-60, Edwards-Helaire 3-28, Kelce 3-27, Hill 2-22, Robinson 2-21, Pringle 1-14, Hardman 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

