Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT

|Kansas City
|7
|3
|3
|15
|6
|—
|34
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
KC_Burton 7 run (Butker kick), 7:34.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Butker 30, 14:48.
LAC_Herbert 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:12.
LAC_Guyton 4 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 3:15.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 33, 12:12.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Hopkins kick), 9:29.
KC_T.Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Edwards-Helaire pass from Mahomes), 7:44.
LAC_Allen 8 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 2:19.
KC_Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:16.
First Overtime
KC_Kelce 34 pass from Mahomes, 8:45.
___
|
|KC
|LAC
|First downs
|26
|28
|Total Net Yards
|496
|428
|Rushes-yards
|20-86
|39-192
|Passing
|410
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|1-75
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-47-1
|22-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Punts
|1-32.0
|1-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|5-60
|Time of Possession
|28:12
|33:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 3-32, Edwards-Helaire 9-32, Williams 5-12, Burton 1-7, Bell 1-3, Hardman 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Jackson 13-86, Ekeler 12-59, Kelley 7-21, Herbert 5-16, Roberts 1-6, Nabers 1-4.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 31-47-1-410. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-38-1-236, Allen 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 12-148, Kelce 10-191, Pringle 3-22, Burton 2-20, Edwards-Helaire 2-18, Hardman 2-11. L.A. Chargers, Allen 6-78, Ekeler 4-23, Williams 3-49, Cook 3-32, Guyton 2-10, Palmer 1-15, Jackson 1-13, Anderson 1-12, McKitty 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
