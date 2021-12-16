Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT

Kansas City 7 3 3 15 6 — 34 L.A. Chargers 0 14 0 14 0 — 28

First Quarter

KC_Burton 7 run (Butker kick), 7:34.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 30, 14:48.

LAC_Herbert 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:12.

LAC_Guyton 4 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 3:15.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 33, 12:12.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 2 run (Hopkins kick), 9:29.

KC_T.Hill 1 pass from Mahomes (Edwards-Helaire pass from Mahomes), 7:44.

LAC_Allen 8 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 2:19.

KC_Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:16.

First Overtime

KC_Kelce 34 pass from Mahomes, 8:45.

KC LAC First downs 26 28 Total Net Yards 496 428 Rushes-yards 20-86 39-192 Passing 410 236 Punt Returns 1-8 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-19 1-75 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-2 Comp-Att-Int 31-47-1 22-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 0-0 Punts 1-32.0 1-41.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 4-36 5-60 Time of Possession 28:12 33:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 3-32, Edwards-Helaire 9-32, Williams 5-12, Burton 1-7, Bell 1-3, Hardman 1-0. L.A. Chargers, Jackson 13-86, Ekeler 12-59, Kelley 7-21, Herbert 5-16, Roberts 1-6, Nabers 1-4.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 31-47-1-410. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-38-1-236, Allen 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 12-148, Kelce 10-191, Pringle 3-22, Burton 2-20, Edwards-Helaire 2-18, Hardman 2-11. L.A. Chargers, Allen 6-78, Ekeler 4-23, Williams 3-49, Cook 3-32, Guyton 2-10, Palmer 1-15, Jackson 1-13, Anderson 1-12, McKitty 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

