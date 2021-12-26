Trending:
Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10

The Associated Press
December 26, 2021 7:29 pm
Pittsburgh 0 0 3 7 10
Kansas City 14 9 7 6 36

First Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Fry kick), 4:07.

KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 1:05.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Fry 44, 8:45.

KC_Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 2:13.

Third Quarter

KC_Pringle 16 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 8:53.

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 3:34.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Fry 34, 11:57.

KC_FG Fry 30, 9:41.

Pit_D.Johnson 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:54.

A_73,371.

___

Pit KC
First downs 20 25
Total Net Yards 303 381
Rushes-yards 25-130 35-127
Passing 173 254
Punt Returns 1-20 1-18
Kickoff Returns 3-61 1-20
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-43-1 23-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 2-4
Punts 2-60.5 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 3-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 5-41
Time of Possession 25:18 34:42

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 19-93, Snell 5-20, Rudolph 1-17. Kansas City, Williams 11-55, Gore 12-43, Edwards-Helaire 9-27, Burton 1-2, Henne 2-0.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 23-35-1-159, Rudolph 5-8-0-35. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-30-0-258.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 6-51, Harris 5-17, Claypool 4-41, Gentry 4-31, McCloud 4-25, White 3-16, Rader 1-7, Snell 1-6. Kansas City, Pringle 6-75, Gore 3-61, Hardman 3-31, Williams 3-30, Hill 2-19, Robinson 2-15, Gray 2-12, Bell 1-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 36. Kansas City, Fry 39.

