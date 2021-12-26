Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|14
|9
|7
|6
|—
|36
First Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Fry kick), 4:07.
KC_Pringle 5 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 1:05.
Second Quarter
KC_FG Fry 44, 8:45.
KC_Hardman 8 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 2:13.
Third Quarter
KC_Pringle 16 pass from Mahomes (Fry kick), 8:53.
Pit_FG Boswell 34, 3:34.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Fry 34, 11:57.
KC_FG Fry 30, 9:41.
Pit_D.Johnson 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:54.
A_73,371.
___
|
|Pit
|KC
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|303
|381
|Rushes-yards
|25-130
|35-127
|Passing
|173
|254
|Punt Returns
|1-20
|1-18
|Kickoff Returns
|3-61
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-43-1
|23-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|2-4
|Punts
|2-60.5
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|5-41
|Time of Possession
|25:18
|34:42
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 19-93, Snell 5-20, Rudolph 1-17. Kansas City, Williams 11-55, Gore 12-43, Edwards-Helaire 9-27, Burton 1-2, Henne 2-0.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 23-35-1-159, Rudolph 5-8-0-35. Kansas City, Mahomes 23-30-0-258.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 6-51, Harris 5-17, Claypool 4-41, Gentry 4-31, McCloud 4-25, White 3-16, Rader 1-7, Snell 1-6. Kansas City, Pringle 6-75, Gore 3-61, Hardman 3-31, Williams 3-30, Hill 2-19, Robinson 2-15, Gray 2-12, Bell 1-11, Edwards-Helaire 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 36. Kansas City, Fry 39.
