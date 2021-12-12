On Air: Federal News Network program
Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 4:08 pm
Las Vegas 0 3 6 0 9
Kansas City 14 21 3 10 48

First Quarter

KC_Hughes 23 fumble return (Butker kick), 14:43.

KC_Williams 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:43.

Second Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 5 run (Butker kick), 12:21.

KC_Gordon 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:20.

KC_Edwards-Helaire 6 run (Butker kick), 1:45.

Las_FG Carlson 26, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 54, 8:25.

Las_Renfrow 4 pass from Carr (kick failed), 3:34.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 37, 9:52.

KC_Gore 51 run (Butker kick), 7:28.

Las KC
First downs 19 21
Total Net Yards 293 372
Rushes-yards 12-44 30-132
Passing 249 240
Punt Returns 1-6 1-11
Kickoff Returns 4-73 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 33-45-1 20-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-17 3-18
Punts 3-50.0 1-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 5-4 1-0
Penalties-Yards 9-85 8-63
Time of Possession 26:32 33:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 9-24, Ragas 1-9, Barber 1-7, Leavitt 1-4. Kansas City, Gore 9-66, Edwards-Helaire 10-37, Mahomes 4-20, Williams 2-8, Burton 1-3, Hardman 1-0, Henne 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 33-45-1-266. Kansas City, Mahomes 20-24-0-258.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Renfrow 13-117, Jacobs 5-46, Jones 5-28, Moreau 3-13, Edwards 2-24, Barber 2-13, Ragas 2-6, Jackson 1-19. Kansas City, Hill 4-76, Williams 3-31, Kelce 3-27, Edwards-Helaire 3-5, Hardman 2-59, Gore 2-23, Gordon 2-9, Pringle 1-28.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

