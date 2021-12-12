Kansas City 48, Las Vegas 9

|Las Vegas
|0
|3
|6
|0
|—
|9
|Kansas City
|14
|21
|3
|10
|—
|48
First Quarter
KC_Hughes 23 fumble return (Butker kick), 14:43.
KC_Williams 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:43.
Second Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 5 run (Butker kick), 12:21.
KC_Gordon 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:20.
KC_Edwards-Helaire 6 run (Butker kick), 1:45.
Las_FG Carlson 26, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 54, 8:25.
Las_Renfrow 4 pass from Carr (kick failed), 3:34.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 37, 9:52.
KC_Gore 51 run (Butker kick), 7:28.
|
|Las
|KC
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|293
|372
|Rushes-yards
|12-44
|30-132
|Passing
|249
|240
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|4-73
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-45-1
|20-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-17
|3-18
|Punts
|3-50.0
|1-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-4
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|8-63
|Time of Possession
|26:32
|33:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 9-24, Ragas 1-9, Barber 1-7, Leavitt 1-4. Kansas City, Gore 9-66, Edwards-Helaire 10-37, Mahomes 4-20, Williams 2-8, Burton 1-3, Hardman 1-0, Henne 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 33-45-1-266. Kansas City, Mahomes 20-24-0-258.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Renfrow 13-117, Jacobs 5-46, Jones 5-28, Moreau 3-13, Edwards 2-24, Barber 2-13, Ragas 2-6, Jackson 1-19. Kansas City, Hill 4-76, Williams 3-31, Kelce 3-27, Edwards-Helaire 3-5, Hardman 2-59, Gore 2-23, Gordon 2-9, Pringle 1-28.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
