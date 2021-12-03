On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas City battles Calvary

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021
Calvary vs. Kansas City (3-4)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Roos will be taking on the Warriors of Calvary. Kansas City lost 66-55 on the road to Arkansas State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josiah Allick has averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is also a big contributor, with 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.ALLICK IS ACCURATE: Through seven games, Kansas City’s Josiah Allick has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 84.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roos offense scored 57.6 points per contest across those five contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

