Kansas St. 71, Albany (NY) 43

December 1, 2021 10:05 pm
ALBANY (NY) (1-5)

Perry 5-10 1-2 11, Newman 1-4 0-0 2, Cerruti 1-4 0-0 3, Horton 2-9 0-0 4, Hutcheson 1-4 1-2 3, Neely 2-3 1-2 5, Little 3-10 1-2 7, Doles 1-4 3-3 5, Champion 0-4 0-0 0, Reddish 0-1 0-1 0, Ketner 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 17-54 8-15 43.

KANSAS ST. (4-2)

Ezeagu 3-4 2-4 8, Massoud 1-3 0-0 2, McGuirl 3-8 0-0 6, Pack 6-11 0-0 17, Smith 4-7 4-5 14, Miguel 4-8 3-4 12, Nowell 2-6 0-0 6, Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, Kasubke 1-5 0-0 2, Landers 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Honas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-13 71.

Halftime_Kansas St. 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 1-18 (Cerruti 1-3, Champion 0-1, Neely 0-1, Reddish 0-1, Horton 0-2, Hutcheson 0-3, Little 0-3, Perry 0-4), Kansas St. 10-26 (Pack 5-8, Smith 2-3, Nowell 2-4, Miguel 1-2, Massoud 0-2, McGuirl 0-3, Kasubke 0-4). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 25 (Neely 7), Kansas St. 46 (Smith, Miguel 10). Assists_Albany (NY) 6 (Horton 4), Kansas St. 15 (McGuirl, Pack, Miguel 3). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 16, Kansas St. 17.

