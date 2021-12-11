Kansas St. 79, S. Dakota St. 73

KANSAS ST. (9-2)
Lee 16-30 6-8 38, Dallinger 2-7 2-2 8, Ebert 4-6 1-2 9, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Sundell 5-11 2-2 16, Macke 3-6 2-4 8, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 13-18 79
S. DAKOTA ST. (3-7)
Burckhard 4-12 3-4 14, Nelson 6-11 1-2 14, Theisen 2-6 2-2 7, Irwin 2-8 2-2 6, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0, Selland 6-12 0-0 13, Greer 4-6 0-0 11, Theuninck 0-3 0-0 0, Timmer 1-2 2-2 5, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-64 10-12 73
|Kansas St.
|22
|18
|22
|17
|—
|79
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|27
|27
|9
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-17 (Dallinger 2-6, Ebert 0-1, Moore 0-2, Sundell 4-8), S. Dakota St. 11-22 (Burckhard 3-3, Nelson 1-3, Theisen 1-2, Irwin 0-2, Selland 1-3, Greer 3-5, Theuninck 0-2, Timmer 1-1, Vlastuin 1-1). Assists_Kansas St. 25 (Sundell 10), S. Dakota St. 18 (Theuninck 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 36 (Team 3-4), S. Dakota St. 39 (Burckhard 3-7). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 12, S. Dakota St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_768.
