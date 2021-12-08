Trending:
Kansas St. 87, Nebraska-Omaha 56

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 9:03 pm
KANSAS ST. (8-2)

Lee 8-17 3-4 19, Ebert 2-4 0-0 4, Brylee Glenn 3-7 1-1 9, Jaelyn Glenn 5-9 2-2 16, Sundell 4-8 1-2 12, Macke 2-4 4-4 10, Goodrich 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 2-2 0-0 6, Dallinger 3-10 0-0 9, Lauterbach 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-63 11-13 87

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (3-5)

Murdie 3-7 0-0 7, Pilakouta 6-10 5-5 17, Cave 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 6-14 0-0 15, Pratt 3-9 2-2 8, Frost 0-0 0-0 0, Keitges 1-4 2-2 5, Bartle 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 2-2 2, Grant 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 13-13 56

Kansas St. 36 20 18 13 87
Nebraska-Omaha 9 15 12 20 56

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 16-32 (Ebert 0-2, Brylee Glenn 2-5, Jaelyn Glenn 4-7, Sundell 3-4, Macke 2-3, Moore 2-2, Dallinger 3-9), Nebraska-Omaha 5-18 (Murdie 1-1, Cave 0-2, Mitchell 3-9, Pratt 0-2, Keitges 1-3, Grant 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 24 (Ebert 6), Nebraska-Omaha 16 (Cave 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 35 (Lee 2-8), Nebraska-Omaha 30 (Pratt 3-6). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 17, Nebraska-Omaha 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_311.

