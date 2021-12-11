Trending:
Kelly scores 18 points, sparks Cal past Santa Clara, 72-60

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 11:23 pm
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds as California pulled away from Santa Clara to earn a 72-60 win on Saturday night.

The Golden Bears were a perfect 10-for-10 from the line, including all six free throw attempts in the final minute.

Santa Clara tied the game at 53-53 on a layup by PJ Pipes with just under six minutes to play, but Kelly scored at the basket and Grant Anticevich hit a jumper and a layup to spark a 10-2 run.

Jordan Shepherd scored 15 points and dished six assists for Cal (6-5) and Anticevich added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Cal outrebounded Santa Clara 44-26 and limited the Broncos to just one offensive rebound. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears shot 29 of 62 from the field (46.8%).

Keshawn Justice scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Broncos (7-4). Jalen Williams and Giordan Williams finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

