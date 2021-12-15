Kennedy, UMBC host UNCG

UNC Greensboro (7-4) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (5-5)

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as De’Monte Buckingham and UNC Greensboro will take on Keondre Kennedy and Maryland-Baltimore County. Buckingham has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games. Kennedy is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro has relied heavily on its seniors. Buckingham, Kaleb Hunter, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Dante Treacy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Spartans points over the team’s last five games.DE’MONTE FROM DEEP: Buckingham has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also shooting 85.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is 0-5 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 78.

STREAK STATS: Maryland-Baltimore County has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland-Baltimore County offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14 percent of all possessions (ranked 355th among Division I teams).

