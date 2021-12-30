Kennesaw St. 108, Toccoa Falls 51

TOCCOA FALLS (0-2)

Hartenburg 4-9 2-2 11, Godfrey 0-2 0-0 0, Colwell 2-11 1-2 6, Mitchell 2-10 1-2 6, Smith 2-13 1-2 5, Rankins 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 3-4 2-2 8, Colmer 2-4 0-0 4, Gilsdorf 2-3 0-0 6, Ware 1-1 0-0 3, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie 1-4 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 7-10 51.

KENNESAW ST. (5-8)

Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 4-5 4-4 12, Jennings 5-9 1-3 13, Rodgers 5-10 3-4 17, Youngblood 7-11 4-6 22, Moultrie 8-9 3-4 23, Stroud 2-4 3-6 8, Quartlebaum 2-5 0-0 4, Peterson 0-0 1-2 1, Springs 2-3 0-1 4, LaRue 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 37-59 19-30 108.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Toccoa Falls 6-17 (Gilsdorf 2-3, Mitchell 1-1, Ware 1-1, Hartenburg 1-2, Colwell 1-6, Colmer 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Sanders 0-1), Kennesaw St. 15-28 (Moultrie 4-4, Rodgers 4-7, Youngblood 4-8, Jennings 2-5, Stroud 1-2, Quartlebaum 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds_Toccoa Falls 27 (Hartenburg 8), Kennesaw St. 39 (Rodgers 10). Assists_Toccoa Falls 7 (Mitchell, Smith 2), Kennesaw St. 30 (Rodgers 7). Total Fouls_Toccoa Falls 20, Kennesaw St. 12. A_787 (4,600).

