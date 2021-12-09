Trending:
Kent St. 69, Detroit 52

December 9, 2021
DETROIT (2-7)

Akec 3-8 2-2 9, Isiani 4-9 1-2 11, Waterman 0-3 0-0 0, A.Davis 5-17 6-7 19, Shaw 0-3 0-0 0, M.Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Harvey 3-7 1-1 8, McAdoo 0-4 0-0 0, Koka 0-1 0-0 0, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 10-12 52.

KENT ST. (5-3)

D.Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Hornbeak 0-1 0-0 0, Carry 2-9 1-2 6, Jacobs 6-11 10-10 23, Santiago 4-7 0-0 11, Hamilton 4-6 4-4 12, V.Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Hernandez 1-3 0-0 3, Beck 2-5 0-0 4, DiGiulio 0-0 0-0 0, Logan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-16 69.

Halftime_Kent St. 28-22. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-32 (A.Davis 3-10, Isiani 2-7, Akec 1-2, Harvey 1-3, M.Johnson 1-3, Shaw 0-2, Waterman 0-2, McAdoo 0-3), Kent St. 8-26 (Santiago 3-6, Hernandez 1-2, Jacobs 1-3, V.Davis 1-4, D.Johnson 1-4, Carry 1-6, Beck 0-1). Fouled Out_Akec. Rebounds_Detroit 25 (Akec 7), Kent St. 39 (Jacobs 11). Assists_Detroit 12 (A.Davis 7), Kent St. 16 (Santiago 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Kent St. 18. A_2,176 (6,327).

