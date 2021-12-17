On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kilde extends Norwegian success in Val Gardena super-G

ANDREW DAMPF
December 17, 2021 7:53 am
< a min read
      

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway’s success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G on Friday.

Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third, respectively.

Mayer, who will be aiming for his third consecutive gold medal in as many Olympics at the Beijing Games in February, finished 0.22 seconds behind in second. Kriechmayr, who swept gold in super-G and downhill at last season’s world championships, was 0.27 behind.

Combining with the now retired Aksel Lund Svindal and the recently injured Kjetil Jansrud, Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena.

Kilde has also won three straight races at the Italian resort stretching back to his sweep of the super-G and downhill last season. He can make it four straight in Saturday’s downhill.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All American Run on Fort Bragg