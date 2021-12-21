On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

King scores 32 to carry Jacksonville State over UALR 87-67

The Associated Press
December 21, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Demaree King had a career-high 32 points as Jacksonville State romped past Arkansas-Little Rock 87-67 on Tuesday.

King made 11 of 14 shots, including 9 of 11 from deep.

Kayne Henry had 13 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville State (6-6). Darian Adams added 12 points. Brandon Huffman had three blocks. Jalen Finch had a career-high 10 assists plus four points and eight rebounds.

Marko Lukic scored a career-high 25 points for the Trojans (5-7). Nikola Maric added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|20 How To: Service Cloud: Import External...
12|20 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Austin Swears in new Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff