Kinsey scores 21 to lead Marshall past E. Kentucky 80-69

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 1:02 am
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 21 points as Marshall defeated Eastern Kentucky 80-69 on Saturday night.

Kinsey also had eight turnovers but only five assists.

Andrew Taylor had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Marshall (7-3). Darius George added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 10 points and six blocks.

Jomaru Brown scored a season-high 23 points and had six steals for the Colonels (5-6), who have now lost five straight games. Russhard Cruickshank added 11 points. Devontae Blanton had 10 points. Cooper Robb had a career-high 11 rebounds plus seven points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

