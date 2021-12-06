Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kirkwood leads Harvard past Babson College 74-64

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Harvard defeated Babson College 74-64 on Monday night.

Idan Tretout scored 16 points, Luka Sakota 13 points and Chris Ledlum 13 points for the Crimson (6-4).

Babson led 37-34 at halftime but was outscored 40-27 in the second half.

Spencer Cline scored 17 points for the Division III Beavers. Nate Amado had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights