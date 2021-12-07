Trending:
Kountz carries N. Colorado over South Dakota 74-69

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 11:25 pm
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had a season-high 24 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated South Dakota 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Matt Johnson II added 21 points for Northern Colorado (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bodie Hume had 10 points. Kur Jongkuch added 12 rebounds.

Mason Archambault had 14 points for the Coyotes (5-4). Xavier Fuller added 13 points. Hunter Goodrick had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

