L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21

|N.Y. Giants
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|17
|6
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Hopkins kick), 4:50.
NYG_Penny 3 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 1:37.
Second Quarter
LAC_Palmer 12 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 12:13.
LAC_FG Hopkins 27, 4:15.
LAC_Guyton 59 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :25.
Third Quarter
LAC_FG Hopkins 28, 9:36.
LAC_FG Hopkins 39, 5:05.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_Cook 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:28.
NYG_Barkley 18 pass from Glennon (pass failed), 4:39.
NYG_Glennon 7 run (Penny run), 1:27.
|
|NYG
|LAC
|First downs
|20
|26
|Total Net Yards
|317
|423
|Rushes-yards
|26-136
|37-152
|Passing
|181
|271
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-34
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-37-1
|23-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-4
|Punts
|5-45.6
|3-26.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|25:40
|34:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 16-64, Booker 8-57, Penny 1-8, Glennon 1-7. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-67, Jackson 9-35, Kelley 10-33, Herbert 4-19, Daniel 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-36-1-191, Dixon 0-1-0-0. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 23-31-0-275.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 4-28, Barkley 3-31, Rudolph 2-66, Shepard 2-27, Golladay 2-15, Engram 1-8, Ross 1-7, Cooper 1-6, Penny 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Williams 6-61, Palmer 5-66, Guyton 3-87, Ekeler 2-17, Parham 2-13, Cook 2-8, Anderson 1-11, Jackson 1-7, Kelley 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
