L.A. Chargers 37, N.Y. Giants 21

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:13 pm
1 min read
      
N.Y. Giants 7 0 0 14 21
L.A. Chargers 7 17 6 7 37

First Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Hopkins kick), 4:50.

NYG_Penny 3 pass from Glennon (Gano kick), 1:37.

Second Quarter

LAC_Palmer 12 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 12:13.

LAC_FG Hopkins 27, 4:15.

LAC_Guyton 59 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), :25.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Hopkins 28, 9:36.

LAC_FG Hopkins 39, 5:05.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_Cook 1 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 9:28.

NYG_Barkley 18 pass from Glennon (pass failed), 4:39.

NYG_Glennon 7 run (Penny run), 1:27.

___

NYG LAC
First downs 20 26
Total Net Yards 317 423
Rushes-yards 26-136 37-152
Passing 181 271
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-34 1-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-37-1 23-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 2-4
Punts 5-45.6 3-26.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 6-40
Time of Possession 25:40 34:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 16-64, Booker 8-57, Penny 1-8, Glennon 1-7. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 12-67, Jackson 9-35, Kelley 10-33, Herbert 4-19, Daniel 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Glennon 17-36-1-191, Dixon 0-1-0-0. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 23-31-0-275.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 4-28, Barkley 3-31, Rudolph 2-66, Shepard 2-27, Golladay 2-15, Engram 1-8, Ross 1-7, Cooper 1-6, Penny 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Williams 6-61, Palmer 5-66, Guyton 3-87, Ekeler 2-17, Parham 2-13, Cook 2-8, Anderson 1-11, Jackson 1-7, Kelley 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

