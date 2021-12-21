L.A. Rams 20, Seattle 10

|Seattle
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|7
|10
|—
|20
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 55, 8:16.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 39, :10.
Third Quarter
Sea_Dallas 4 run (Myers kick), 9:23.
LAR_Kupp 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:31.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_Kupp 29 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:48.
LAR_FG Gay 35, 1:51.
|
|Sea
|LAR
|First downs
|13
|20
|Total Net Yards
|214
|332
|Rushes-yards
|19-80
|29-123
|Passing
|134
|209
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-25
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-31-1
|21-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|4-35
|Punts
|6-49.5
|3-43.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-65
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|24:54
|35:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 8-41, Penny 11-39. L.A. Rams, Michel 18-92, Henderson 6-23, Jefferson 1-10, Kupp 1-1, Stafford 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-31-1-156. L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-29-1-244.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-52, Everett 4-60, Dallas 3-11, Penny 2-5, Swain 1-25, Dissly 1-3. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-136, Skowronek 4-42, Jefferson 2-23, Michel 2-23, Henderson 2-4, Hopkins 1-9, Beckham 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
