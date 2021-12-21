L.A. Rams 20, Seattle 10

Seattle 0 3 7 0 — 10 L.A. Rams 3 0 7 10 — 20

First Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 55, 8:16.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 39, :10.

Third Quarter

Sea_Dallas 4 run (Myers kick), 9:23.

LAR_Kupp 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 6:31.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Kupp 29 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 10:48.

LAR_FG Gay 35, 1:51.

___

Sea LAR First downs 13 20 Total Net Yards 214 332 Rushes-yards 19-80 29-123 Passing 134 209 Punt Returns 2-14 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-46 Interceptions Ret. 1-25 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-31-1 21-29-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 4-35 Punts 6-49.5 3-43.333 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 8-65 4-34 Time of Possession 24:54 35:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Dallas 8-41, Penny 11-39. L.A. Rams, Michel 18-92, Henderson 6-23, Jefferson 1-10, Kupp 1-1, Stafford 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-31-1-156. L.A. Rams, Stafford 21-29-1-244.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-52, Everett 4-60, Dallas 3-11, Penny 2-5, Swain 1-25, Dissly 1-3. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-136, Skowronek 4-42, Jefferson 2-23, Michel 2-23, Henderson 2-4, Hopkins 1-9, Beckham 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

