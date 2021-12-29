La.-Monroe, CCU start conference play

ULM (8-4, 0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (7-4, 0-0)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ULM and Coastal Carolina meet in the first Sun Belt game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, ULM finished with five wins and 13 losses, while Coastal Carolina won nine games and lost five.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The rugged Essam Mostafa is averaging 17.1 points and 9.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Chanticleers. Rudi Williams is also a primary facilitator, putting up 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Warhawks are led by Andre Jones, who is averaging 13.6 points, four assists and two steals.ACCURATE ANDRE: Jones has connected on 14.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Chanticleers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 64 points or fewer and 1-4 when opponents exceed 64 points. The Warhawks are 8-0 when turning the ball over 14 times or fewer and 0-4 when the team exceeds that total.

FLOOR SPACING: Coastal Carolina’s Vince Cole has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 12 for 22 over the last three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Coastal Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.5 percent this year. That rate is the eighth-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for ULM stands at just 26.4 percent (ranked 251st).

